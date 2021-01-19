Editor Urdu daily Ghulam Nabi Shaida dies in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Editor and owner of urdu daily 'Wadi ki Awaaz', Ghulam Nabi Shaida has breathed his last in Srinagar,in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Goripora village of Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement expressed deep sense of shock over the sad demise of Ghulam Nabi Shaida.

In his condolence message the DFP leader while highlighting his peerless contribution in the field of journalism said that Shaida was one of the pioneering journalists who didn't hesitate to call a spade a spade.

"True to its name Wadi-ki-Awaz is widely recognized in Kashmir as one of the most credible and true voices of the society", Saghar said.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family Saghar prayed to Allah almighty to grant him the highest place in Jannah.