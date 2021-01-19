UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Editor Urdu Daily Ghulam Nabi Shaida Dies In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:10 PM

Editor Urdu daily Ghulam Nabi Shaida dies in IIOJK

Editor and owner of Urdu daily 'Wadi ki Awaaz', Ghulam Nabi Shaida has breathed his last in Srinagar,in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Editor and owner of urdu daily 'Wadi ki Awaaz', Ghulam Nabi Shaida has breathed his last in Srinagar,in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Goripora village of Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement expressed deep sense of shock over the sad demise of Ghulam Nabi Shaida.

In his condolence message the DFP leader while highlighting his peerless contribution in the field of journalism said that Shaida was one of the pioneering journalists who didn't hesitate to call a spade a spade.

"True to its name Wadi-ki-Awaz is widely recognized in Kashmir as one of the most credible and true voices of the society", Saghar said.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family Saghar prayed to Allah almighty to grant him the highest place in Jannah.

Related Topics

India Jammu Srinagar Family Media Sad

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 95.13 million

1 minute ago

Broadsheet CEO asks for removal of Shahzad Akbar f ..

15 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 58 lives, infects 1,900 more in 2 ..

6 minutes ago

Guatemalan security forces break up US-bound migra ..

6 minutes ago

JKNF calls for shutdown on Jan 21 to pay homage to ..

6 minutes ago

India need 69 in last hour to win Australia Test s ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.