Education department organizes Kashmir solidarity seminar, walk

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The Education department Friday organized rally and walk here to stage protest against Indian aggression in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri community.

The rally, led by District Education Officer Secondary Manzoor Ahmed Malik, was started from Government MC Boys high school Satellite town. A large number of teachers and students also participated.

The participants holding placards and banners lauded slogans in favor of Pakistan and Kashmir while voiced against Modi's cruel action against the kashmiri brothers, sisters and children.

They said that rights of Kashmiri community should be protected at any cost and international community should resolve the matter according to United Nation's resolution.

The people of Kashmir have rights to live their independent lives and Kashmiri children should also be given rights to get their education accordingly, the participants said.

The civil society also participated in the protest and lauded the efforts of present government for highlighting the Kashmir issue internationally.