Educationists, scholars pay tribute to Kashmiri people struggle

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The educationists and scholars Thursday paid tributes to the people of Kashmir on their legitimate struggle for right to self determination and stressed the need to inform young generations about the history of Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) which was infact a part of Pakistan.

Talking to APP in connection with the Black Day to be observed on October 27, Dr. Abdul Jabbar Abid Leghari, Dr. Prof. Mujeebullah Mansoori, Prof. Nasarullah Leghari, Prof. Abdul Haque Rajpar, Prof. Rais Ahmed Mansoori and Prof. Abdul Hameed Ansari said before partition of British India, people of Kashmir had passed resolution to join Pakistan but Indian forces had illegally occupied the Muslim majority state on October 27,1947 in complicity with the then Maharaja (ruler) of Kashmir.

Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and without liberation of IIOJK, Independence of Pakistan was not completed, they said and added that scholars and academia of Sindh had always supported the freedom struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They said it was necessary to impart awareness to the young generation about the status of the unresolved and disputed territory for which decision ought to be taken by the indigenous people of the occupied valley as per resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.