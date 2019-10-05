UrduPoint.com
Eight Injured In Indian Occupied Kashmir Grenade Blast

Sat 05th October 2019 | 02:57 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :At least eight persons were injured in a grenade blast in south Kashmir's Islamabad district, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Unknown persons hurled a grenade towards the deputy commissioner's office in Islamabad district resulting in injuries to at least eight people.

The injured were taken to hospital for treatment, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

Soon after the incident, Indian troops and police personnel cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers.

