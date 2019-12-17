(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) : Executives Experts of the International Model United Nations (EIMUN) Tuesday announced to hold the proposed EIMUN-2020 event in AJK 's capital of Muzaffarabad in March next year.

Leader of a visiting delegation of (EIMUN) Syed Abdul Naffay Gillani disclosed this in a meeting with Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan in the Federal capital Tuesday, AJK Presidential Secretariat said in a statement released to the media Tuesday night.

The delegation discussed with the AJK President the EIMUN-2020 event to be held in the AJK State's metropolis.

Headed by Syed Abdul Naffay Gillani and comprising Zakwan Hazarvi, Rahail Abbas and Shajia Saleh, the delegation informed that event will provide an opportunity to young students from both Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to debate and discuss various aspects of current situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), understand Kashmir issue in its true perspective and promote extra co-curricular activities in AJK.

EIMUN intends to gather national and international delegates and foreign youth ambassadors and spread the message of Kashmir through this simulation exercise of the UNO.

The EIMUN delegation also told the President that keeping in view of the deteriorating situation in IOK, EIMUN event will introduce Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly as a committee member to enable the delegates to bring the change by giving the world a factual perspective about the atrocities in IOK.

AJK President appreciated the cause and advised EIMUN team to hold a session on human rights situation in IOK, debate and make a report to be sent to policy makers of the country besides bringing youth on board for the cause of Kashmir".

The President assured full support in this regard and suggested that the event should be held in collaboration with Azad Jammu and Kashmir University, Muzaffarabad.