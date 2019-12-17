EIMUN team calls on AJK President

A delegation of Executives Experts of the International Model United Nations (EIMUN) on Tuesday called on Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan and discussed with him EIMUN 2020 event proposed to be held in Muzaffarabad, in March next year

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019) A delegation of Executives Experts of the International Model United Nations (EIMUN) on Tuesday called on Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan and discussed with him EIMUN 2020 event proposed to be held in Muzaffarabad, in March next year.

Headed by Syed Abdul Naffay Gillani and comprising Zakwan Hazarvi, Rahail Abbas and Shajia Saleh, the delegation informed that event will provide an opportunity to young students from both Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to debate and discuss various aspects of current situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), understand Kashmir issue in its true perspective and promote extra co-curricular activities in AJK.

EIMUN intends to gather national and international delegates and foreign youth ambassadors and spread the message of Kashmir through this simulation exercise of the UNO.

The EIMUN delegation also told the President that keeping in view of the deteriorating situation in IOK, EIMUN event will introduce Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly as a committee member to enable the delegates to bring the change by giving the world a factual perspective about the atrocities in IOK.

AJK President appreciated the cause and advised EIMUN team to hold a session on human rights situation in IOK, debate and make a report to be sent to policy makers of the country besides bringing youth on board for the cause of Kashmir".

The President assured full support in this regard and suggested that the event should be held in collaboration with Azad Jammu and Kashmir University, Muzaffarabad.