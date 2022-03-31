UrduPoint.com

Elahi Appreciates AJK Govt For Her Nomination As Honorary Advisor To President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 12:34 PM

Elahi appreciates AJK govt for her nomination as honorary advisor to President

Danish National Kashmiri expatriate and honorary Advisor to President Azad Jammu and Kashmir for Denmark, Lubna Nazli Elahi on Wednesday appreciated the AJK government for encouraging overseas Pakistanis to work in the interest of their beloved country

Muzaffarabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Danish National Kashmiri expatriate and honorary Advisor to President Azad Jammu and Kashmir for Denmark, Lubna Nazli Elahi on Wednesday appreciated the AJK government for encouraging overseas Pakistanis to work in the interest of their beloved country.

She was expressing her views on being nominated as honorary Advisor to the President of Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry in Denmark. "It is an honor for me to have been nominated as an honorary adviser," she told APP after receiving a notification from the AJK President Secretariat.

Lubna said the nomination gave the overseas Kashmiris living in different parts of the world a realization that they were being honored by the government of their motherland.

She thanked the AJK President for providing her an opportunity to represent the Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Denmark to unite the Kashmiri diaspora and work for the political, diplomatic, cultural, and economic interests of their motherland.

The initiative, she added would also help them safeguard the national interests and help bring investment in different sectors of the AJK economy, she said.

She resolved to serve the interests of the Kashmiri people and highlight the Kashmir issue in its true perspective abroad.

Related Topics

World Denmark Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government

Recent Stories

Students booked for celebrating Pakistan 's victor ..

Students booked for celebrating Pakistan 's victory against India get bail

10 minutes ago
 South Ossetia in Talks With Moscow on Holding Refe ..

South Ossetia in Talks With Moscow on Holding Referendum on Joining Russia - Pre ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian National Guard Detains High-Ranking Ukrain ..

Russian National Guard Detains High-Ranking Ukrainian Security Official in Kiev ..

3 minutes ago
 Rangers return recovered valuables to owners

Rangers return recovered valuables to owners

3 minutes ago
 EPA imposes Rs 210, 000 fines, confiscates 200kg p ..

EPA imposes Rs 210, 000 fines, confiscates 200kg plastic bags

12 minutes ago
 Majority eligible population vaccinated, Corona po ..

Majority eligible population vaccinated, Corona positivity ratio dropped below 1 ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.