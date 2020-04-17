Elderly COVID-19 patient dies in Occupied Srinagar, toll reaches to 5

A 70-year old COVID-19 patient died at SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar on Friday that reached the death toll of five patients in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, says a report reaching here Friday night from across the line of control

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) : A 70-year old COVID-19 patient died at SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar on Friday that reached the death toll of five patients in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, says a report reaching here Friday night from across the line of control.

The report quoted Medical Superintendent of the hospital at Bemina, Srinagar Dr Shafa Deva as saying a 70-year old man from Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district was admitted in the hospital earlier this month after being tested positive.

The MS said that the elderly patient was taken to medical facility on April 2 for further investigation and monitoring but he could not survive.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier four persons died of COVID-19 pandemic in occupied Kashmir region and one from occupied Jammu's Udhampur district.

The report revealed that insufficient medical facilities to combat the pandemic in the disputed occupied Jammu and Kashmir state were the major cause of the casualties reported in the turbulent Indian held state of Jammu Kashmir.

Meanwhile at least 60 persons from 08 families were home quarantined in Sub Division Kangan on Friday after they were suspected contact of positive person from Gutlibagh Ganderbal in out skirt of Srinagar.

Quoting Tehsildar Gund, Fareed Ahmad Khatana the report said that 8 families- 5 from Gagangeer Gund , 1 from Kullan Gund and 2 from Surfraw in Tehsil Gund were home quarantined following their contact with the relatives of COVID-19 positive person in Mamer Kangan.

He urged the people to self quarantine themselves to avoid further contact.

Pertinently the person who was declared positive was in quarantine for 14 days after coming from Delhi and he was tested negative but after re-confirmation test he was found positive, but unfortunately he escaped from the quarantine centre and hide himself in Mamar Kanagan area where he spent 22 days and during the days of hiding, he led prayers and imparted religious education to little children.

The report revealed that on Thursday evening 22 persons who had come into his contact were quarantined and besides, these 22 persons, 34 other persons including his relatives were home quarantined.

The report also revealed that a person was declared COVID-19 positive, Gutlibagh has been declared as Red Zone while Babawayil and Wayil Wooder has been declared as Buffer zones.