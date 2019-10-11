Election Commission AJK seeks assets details of intending candidates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The candidates intending to contest by-election are directed to submit detail of their movable and immovable assets with the Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir prior to the expiry date of filing for nomination paper for LA-3 Mirpur

The election commission has announced October 21 last date of filling nomination papers for the constituency.

The elections would be held on November 24.

It is imperative for the candidates to submit the details of their movable and immovable assets in the Election Commission office prior submitting their nomination papers of candidature-ship before the Returning Officer as envisaged in the Election ordinance 1970 under article 47-A of the AJK Legislative Assembly.

The seat was vacated after disqualification of PMLN MLA Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed.