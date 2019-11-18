(@imziishan)

Election campaign by the candidates belonging to various political parties as well as independents including the nominees of PTI AJK Chapter and PML 'N' AJK chapter is in full swing after the girded lions to contest scheduled November 24 bye-election to Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly seat of Mirpur-III, LA-3

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) : Election campaign by the candidates belonging to various political parties as well as independents including the nominees of PTI AJK Chapter and PML 'N' AJK chapter is in full swing after the girded lions to contest scheduled November 24 bye-election to Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly seat of Mirpur-III, LA-3.

The seat had fallen vacant following the disqualification of the MLA from the constituency and minister in the incumbent Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider-led AJK government of PML -N Ch. Muhammad Saeed by the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on September 25 this year in a contempt of court case.

PML-N AJK branch, PTI AJK Chapter are among the prominent political parties who fielded their respective candidates in the polls.

PPP- AJK and Jamaat e Islami- AJK have not fielded their candidates in the elections.

PPP-AJK's leadership has reportedly announced to support the PML-N's nominee instead of fielding its own candidate.

Close contest is expected between PML 'N's nominee Sohaib Saeed Chaudhry and PTI's candidate Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, former Prime Minister of AJK, according to independent observers.

Corner meetings are being convened in the walled premises in various parts of the electoral constituency by the candidates to attract the voters to their respective attractive manifestos and commitments.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has also reached the town to participate in the election campaign of his ruling party's candidate Sohaib Saeed Chaudhry attended electoral meetings in various localities of the constituency.

Similarly, the PTI AJK leaders from various parts of AJK as well as from abroad including Sardar Sawar Khan, ex - central Secretary General of Azad Muslim Conference, a former renowned political organization of AJK, have reached Mirpur from the United States to specially participate in the electioneering of the party's nominee Barrister Sulatan Mahmood Chaudhry.

Polling will be held on November 24, according to the election scheduled announced by the AJK Election Commission.