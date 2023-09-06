Open Menu

Emergence Of True Essence Of Academia, Industry Linkage: MoU Inked Between Kotli Varsity, Construction Concern Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2023 | 07:31 PM

September 06 (APP):Public-sector University of Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and multi-national construction company - M/s. Pak Gulf Construction (Pvt) Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ): Public-sector University of Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and multi-national construction company - M/s. Pak Gulf Construction (Pvt) Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding - (MOU) to establish the true essence of academia and industry linkage and collaborate in various areas, including internships, job opportunities, faculty and student mentoring, curriculum development, working with government institutions, adoption and Formulation of Public Policy and training events.

Addressing the ceremony, hosted in the federal metropolis on Wednesday, Vice Chancelor Prof. Dr. Rahmat Ali Khan reiterated his commitment to delivering high quality education to students with a strong focus on practical learning.

He elaborated university's goal to not only foster the development of students but also to enhance the connection between academia & industry.

This collaboration marks just the beginning, as we have plans to forge similar partnerships with other industries in near future.

The Vice-Chancellor also expressed gratitude to Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO of the Sardar Group of Companies.

The ceremony was attended among others, by students and faculty members from the Faculty of Management Sciences including Dean, Prof. Dr. Faheem Ghazanfar, Registrar, Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Dr. Shagufta Ashraf, Dr. Shujat Ali and Abdul Rahim.

