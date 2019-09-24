Emergency declared in Mirpur hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Azad Jammu Kashmir Government Tuesday declared emergency in all public sector hospitals of Mirpur for treatment of injured who sustained multiple wounds after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted various parts of AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Azad Jammu Kashmir Government Tuesday declared emergency in all public sector hospitals of Mirpur for treatment of injured who sustained multiple wounds after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted various parts of AJK

The earthquake badly affected Jatlan area of Mirpur where communication infrastructure including road, electricity and telephone are reported to be partially damaged.

Information minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Mushtaq Minhas said Upper Jhelum Canal was ruptured which could submerge some of theareas while two bridges, connecting Mirpur and Bhimbher, were badlydamaged.