Emergency Declared In Mirpur Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 06:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Azad Jammu Kashmir Government Tuesday declared emergency in all public sector hospitals of Mirpur for treatment of injured who sustained multiple wounds after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted various parts of AJK.

The earthquake badly affected Jatlan area of Mirpur where communication infrastructure including road, electricity and telephone are reported to be partially damaged.

Information minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Mushtaq Minhas said Upper Jhelum Canal was ruptured which could submerge some of theareas while two bridges, connecting Mirpur and Bhimbher, were badlydamaged.

More Stories From Kashmir

