Emergency Declared In Mirpur Hospitals
The Azad Jammu Kashmir Government Tuesday declared emergency in all public sector hospitals of Mirpur for treatment of injured who sustained multiple wounds after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted various parts of AJK
The earthquake badly affected Jatlan area of Mirpur where communication infrastructure including road, electricity and telephone are reported to be partially damaged.
Information minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Mushtaq Minhas said Upper Jhelum Canal was ruptured which could submerge some of theareas while two bridges, connecting Mirpur and Bhimbher, were badlydamaged.