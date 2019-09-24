Emergency imposed after earthquake jolts AJK: Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kasmir (AJ&K) Raja Farooq Haider Tuesday said that emergency had been imposed in the state after the earthquake of 5.8 magnitude jolted the area and rescue operation was continued to save lives and properties of the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kasmir (AJ&K) Raja Farooq Haider Tuesday said that emergency had been imposed in the state after the earthquake of 5.8 magnitude jolted the area and rescue operation was continued to save lives and properties of the people.

Talking to private news channel, he said the number of injured was increasing who were being shifted to hospitals of the state.

The prime minister said the communication system was badly affected in the state due to earthquake.

Two bridges had been destroyed in the areas of Jatalan, due to which shifting of the injured to hospitals was affected, he added.