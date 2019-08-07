UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emergency Meeting Of The OIC Contact Group On Jammu & Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 01:16 PM

Emergency Meeting of the OIC contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir

Following a request from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, an urgent meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir at the level of Permanent Representatives was held in Jeddah on6August 2019 to review the recent developments in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK)

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019) Following a request from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, an urgent meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir at the level of Permanent Representatives was held in Jeddah on6August 2019 to review the recent developments in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK).

The meeting was chaired by OIC Assistant Secretary General Amb. Samir BakrDiaband attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan H. E. Mr. Makhdoom Shah MahmoodQureshi, and the Permanent Representatives of Azerbaijan, Niger,Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

In a statement delivered on behalf of the Secretary General,the OIC expressed its deep concern over the critical situation in IoK and condemned the gross human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir and encouraged the parties for a negotiated settlement on the basis of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, OIC Summit decisions and CFM resolutions.

H. E. the Foreign Minister of Pakistan provided a detailed account of the ongoing deteriorating situation in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the International Community to take urgent necessary actions to protect the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Other members of the Contact Group also delivered statements expressing their support to the Kashmiri people and their right to self-determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Turkey Jeddah Jammu Azerbaijan Saudi Arabia Niger 2019 From

Recent Stories

Between 1987 and 2017, there has been a 27% declin ..

3 minutes ago

British ministers in US to 'fast-track' post-Brexi ..

53 minutes ago

Commerzbank sees uphill struggle to boost profits ..

50 minutes ago

Etihad Airways to fly 787 Dreamliners to Jakarta a ..

1 hour ago

Development projects to be completed timely in GB

57 minutes ago

Six injured in IOK during protests against repeal ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.