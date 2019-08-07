Emergency Meeting of the OIC contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir

Following a request from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, an urgent meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir at the level of Permanent Representatives was held in Jeddah on6August 2019 to review the recent developments in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK)

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019) Following a request from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, an urgent meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir at the level of Permanent Representatives was held in Jeddah on6August 2019 to review the recent developments in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK).

The meeting was chaired by OIC Assistant Secretary General Amb. Samir BakrDiaband attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan H. E. Mr. Makhdoom Shah MahmoodQureshi, and the Permanent Representatives of Azerbaijan, Niger,Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

In a statement delivered on behalf of the Secretary General,the OIC expressed its deep concern over the critical situation in IoK and condemned the gross human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir and encouraged the parties for a negotiated settlement on the basis of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, OIC Summit decisions and CFM resolutions.

H. E. the Foreign Minister of Pakistan provided a detailed account of the ongoing deteriorating situation in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the International Community to take urgent necessary actions to protect the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Other members of the Contact Group also delivered statements expressing their support to the Kashmiri people and their right to self-determination.