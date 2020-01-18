UrduPoint.com
Eminent Activist Of Kashmir Struggle Abdul Hamid Nizami Remembered

The 21st death anniversary of eminent worker of Pakistan and the Kashmir freedom movement, Mujahid-e-Azadi, historian, intellectual, writer and founder of Sericulture Department in Azad Jammu Kashmir Abdul Hamid Nizami was observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday with full respect and honor.

Representative groups of people from various segments of society from AJK including social and political workers, journalists, writers, poets and workers of the Kashmir freedom movement prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace. Fateha Khawani was held for the departed soul in a simple but impressive ceremony held in his Mirpur residence Saturday.

Speakers on this occasion paid rich tributes to late Abdul Hamid Nizami for his meritorious services for the Pakistan and Kashmir freedom movement before and after the independence of Pakistan and for the promotion of healthy journalism in the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir through his high intellect and pen.

Late Abdul Hamid Nizami emerged as the active worker of the Kashmir freedom movement as he not only performed the role as an active worker of the Muslim Conference but also as news Editor of "Sada-e-Kashmir" Radio located at undisclosed place in Occupied Kashmir in 1947 meant for the promotion of the Pakistan movement as well as the Kashmiris struggle for freedom from the dogras and India's tyrannical rule.

In 1947, he was arrested from Sheirgarhi in Occupied Srinagar by the then despotic Dogra rulers and was putted behind the bars for an indefinite period for his "crime" of enlightening and raising the beacon of liberation and working for the Pakistan movement.

Later on, he was released in 1949 as a result of the pact signed for the exchange of political prisoners and was sent to Pakistan.

Late Abdul Hamid Nizami had also earned distinction of being the founder head of the Sericulture Department in Azad Jammu and Kashmir after joining the AJK government service as head of the state-run department for his vast experience in the field of sericulture since earlier before i947 in Jammu and Kashmir State, now Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He was retired from AJK government service in 1975 on maturity of the stipulated age of retirement.

He was the author and translator of various books on the Kashmir freedom movement. Prominent among the books he translated into urdu include "Azad Kashmir", "History Struggle for Freedom of Jammu and Kashmir" and "Inside Kashmir" authored by eminent writer, journalist, historian and the staunch supporter of Kashmir's accession to Pakistan Pandet Prem Nath Bazaz.

He also brought out eminent Urdu weekly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir "Daur-e-Jadeed" from Mirpur in 1976 primarily under the spirit of promoting and highlighting Kashmiris struggle for freedom raising the significance of early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue. The newspaper remained published regularly till he breathed his last on January 13 in 1998.

