Empowering Students With Cutting-edge Technology Skills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 07:02 PM

Mirpur-AJK based largest rehabilitation and Educational Complex for orphan and shelterless children - Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) and the Cisco Netacad Community in Azad Jammu and Kashmir here Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to empower students with cutting-edge technology skills

MIRPUR (AJK):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Mirpur-AJK based largest rehabilitation and Educational Complex for orphan and shelterless children - Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) and the Cisco Netacad Community in Azad Jammu and Kashmir here Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to empower students with cutting-edge technology skills.

"This partnership aims to provide students with opportunities to earn international-level Cisco certifications, equipping them for future careers in the dynamic field of technology, said Ch. Akhter, the founder Chairman of the KORT, which he immediately established to house and rehabilitate hundreds of innocent orphan who were shelterless in devastating October 08, 2005 earthquake in bulk of AJK, while talking to APP at the sideline of the ceremony.

Terming the auspicious event a Great Moment for KORT and Cisco Netacad Community AJ&K, Akhter said elaborating the salient features of the objectives of the MoU.

The KORT founder head said that KORT and the Cisco Netacad Community in Azad Jammu and Kashmir signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to empower students with cutting-edge technology skills. "This partnership aims to provide students with opportunities to earn international-level Cisco certifications, equipping them for future careers in the dynamic field of technology. A Great Moment for KORT and Cisco Netacad Community AJ&K", he added.

