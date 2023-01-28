UrduPoint.com

January 28, 2023

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that empowerment of women-folk was the government's first and foremost priority

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that empowerment of women-folk was the government's first and foremost priority.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Kamyab Khawateen Program Production Center in the State metropolis on Saturday.

"Women's representation in the government is showing better results", the PM said adding that making women skilled and employed across the state was the incumbent government's top priority.

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on the occasion inspects a variety of things including Shawls, Gaba, Vases, Jewelery and fancy dresses made by local women in the production center.

He also inspected the sewing work and hand-made items and commended their work.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing about the garments made by women and the problems faced by them in the production center.

Chairman and Secretary TEVTA while briefing the PM said that 100 sewing machines given for Vocational Training Center have been made functional in the last few days. He said that in the first phase Gowns will be prepared for all the doctors and paramedical staff of district Muzaffarabad and Poonch.

Earlier talking to journalists on this occasion, Prime Minister the handicrafts being prepared by women in the production center would be taken to major markets. "We are building display centers in Karachi and Mall Road Lahore Islamabad where our local production will be showcased", he said.

" Our goal is to make 6 thousand women skilled in Muzaffarabad so that they can be economically self-sufficient by establishing their own industry in the future", the PM said.

Commenting on the ban imposed on polyurethane bags, he further said that after the ban on plastic shopping bags, the market demand for cloth bags has increased.

He said that sewing centers would also be established in other districts of Azad Kashmir.

On the occasion of Prime Minister was accompanied by minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed, Special Assistant for Women Empowerment Laiba Ahmed, and others.

APP

