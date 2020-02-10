English learning must to brighten youths' future: AJK president

The Azad Kashmiri President Sardar Masood Khan while describing the English language as an effective means of international communication, has stressed the students to focus on learning English language and the literature side by side their mother tongues

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2020) The Azad Kashmiri President Sardar Masood Khan while describing the English language as an effective means of international communication, has stressed the students to focus on learning English language and the literature side by side their mother tongues.

Speaking as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of English access micro scholarship program under the University of Poonch's vision building future program, he said that it was inevitable to have command over the English language to learn and study science, technology and other modern sciences.

The English access micro scholarship program for the youth from the age of 13 to 18, has been launched with the cooperation of the US administrative to provide better education and job opportunities to the youth in future.

The AJK president said that close relations existed between Pakistan and the United States in different sectors including education since 1950s.

He thanked the US administration for launching this program in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, and said that being an international language, English has its own importance. "In spite of emotional and psychological attachment with their mother tongues, the whole debates and official correspondents on the committee level in the European Parliament takes place in the English language," he added.

Sardar Masood Khan while describing the youth as a precious asset and the future of country and dthe nation, said that we will have to learnt a lesson from the past, and make planning to brighten our future.

Therefore, the youth should come forward as a symbol of change in the society, he stressed.

Meanwhile, the Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan while describing the unprovoked Indian troops' firing at the Line of Control in Goi sector of Kotli district a cowardly act and an attempt to create a war like environment in the region.

In a statement on Monday, he strongly condemned the injuries caused to innocent civilians including women and children and loss of property.

Ten people including two women and children were injured in the Indian mortar shelling. These included two persons in Nakyal, two in Darra Sher Khan village of Hajira Tehsil, and others in different villages of Neelum valley.

The AJK president called upon the international community particularly the United Nations to take notice of India's war hysteria and exert pressure on the Modi regime to stop unprovoked firing on the civilian population.

It may be recollected that India under its hegemonic designs, has stepped up unprovoked firing in different sectors of the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir, and the international community has been frequently criticizing it. However, the sordid exercise by India continues unabated.