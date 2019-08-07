Entire IOK under siege as curfew enters third day

Indian authorities continued to impose strict curfew and other restrictions for the third consecutive day, today, leaving suspension of all communication links with the outside world in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Indian authorities continued to impose strict curfew and other restrictions for the third consecutive day, today, leaving suspension of all communication links with the outside world in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, thousands of Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel continue to remain deployed across the Valley and Jammu region.

The Srinagar city centre, Lal Chowk, has been barricaded by the forces' personnel. No vehicles and pedestrians are being allowed to move. The roads are empty in Kashmir valley, while the same situation was witnessed in Kishtwar, Rajouri, Doda, Pooch, Jammu and other areas.

There is unprecedented communication blockade as even landline phones have been snapped causing more anxiety among people. There is no contact of the external world with the residents of the valley. Local newspaper continued to suspend their online editions.

"People here are still in shock and the communication blockade has added to our miseries," said Tariq Ahmed, a resident of Maharaj Bazaar in Srinagar.

Khalid Shah, a Delhi-based Kashmiri tweeted, "On my last phone call my mother said: "How will you get to know if I die?" Shortage of daily commodities is aggravating the situation with each passing day as it is becoming difficult for the residents to ensure acquiring of milk, dairy items and medicines for children and patients.

The entire resistance leadership including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continued to remain under house arrest and most of the leaders are facing illegal detention in jails.

Meanwhile, like Kashmir valley, strict curfew is also in place in Chenab valley and other parts of Jammu region. Anjuman Islamia Bhadarwah in a statement said no one is allowed to come out of his/her house as Indian forces' personnel are patrolling in each and every nook of the area. Anjuman Islamia President Khairat Hussain Farash strongly condemned the Indian move of abrogating Article 370. He urged the United Nations to play its role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the Kashmiris' aspirations.