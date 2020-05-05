Entire Kashmir Valley, 3 Jammu districts declared as coronavirus red zones

The authorities in Indian occupied Kashmir have declared the entire Kashmir valley and three districts of the Jammu region as "red zone" based on an overall assessment of the coronavirus situation and expected movement of stranded persons to the union territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The authorities in Indian occupied Kashmir have declared the entire Kashmir valley and three districts of the Jammu region as "red zone" based on an overall assessment of the coronavirus situation and expected movement of stranded persons to the union territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the classification of districts was given in an order issued by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.

New Delhi has allowed the administration of States and Union Territories (UTs) to classify additional districts as red or orange zones. However, States and UTs are not allowed to lower the zone classification of a district.

As per the order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, the entire Kashmir valley, which comprises ten districts has been declared as the red zone.

In Jammu region, three districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua are in the red zone, it said.

While four districts of the Jammu region � Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, and Rajouri � are in the orange zone, Doda, Kishtwar, and Poonch are in green zone.

The other guidelines issued by the chief secretary were more or less based on the MHA order issued on May 1 for the third phase of lockdown from May 4 to May 17.