Entire World Unanimous Against Indian Oppression In IoJ&K: Dr. Firdous

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 12:24 PM

Entire world unanimous against Indian oppression in IoJ&K: Dr. Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday the entire world was speaking with one voice against the Indian oppression and use of brutal force against innocent people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday the entire world was speaking with one voice against the Indian oppression and use of brutal force against innocent people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a series of tweets, the Special Assistant said the joint statement of over fifty countries on the grave situation of Occupied Kashmir in Geneva, was a mirror for India to see its crimes against humanity.

Firdous Ashiq said this communique was a proof of the success of Pakistan's continuous diplomatic efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to awaken world conscience and it's strong commitment with Kashmir cause.

The international community's support to the oppressed Kashmiris and demand from India to respect the basic human rights in Occupied Kashmir, had encouragedthe oppressed, said Firdous Ashiq Awan.

She said the Indian arrogance was biting the dust.

