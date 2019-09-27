EP issues fresh document on IoK situation

European Parliament has issued a fresh document highlighting the latest situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :European Parliament has issued a fresh document highlighting the latest situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The document said since 5th August, thousands of political workers and leaders were arrested in the occupied valley, Kashmir Media Service Friday reported.

The document, which was issued by the European Parliament's Research Service, while quoting local and international media mentioned the hardships caused by the crackdown committed by Indian troops, a communication blackout, preventing families from joining relatives elsewhere and shortage of medicines and difficulty in accessing healthcare in the occupied territory.

The document while talking of the Indian decision to abrogate Kashmir's special status reported that the move had prompted fears that the way is being paved to alter demographic composition of the territory. It also warned that there were risks of a humanitarian crisis and also the prospect of further radicalization of young Kashmiris. The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe, Ali Raza Syed, in a statement in Brussels praised the European Parliament for issuing the fresh document on the latest situation in occupied Kashmir.

However, he appealed to the international community including United Nations and European Union to put pressure on India to immediately end the curfew and restore basic rights of the people of the territory.

Meanwhile, Kashmiri students studying at Aligarh Muslim University declined to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath.

The chief minister had invited the Kashmiri students to explain the advantages of the repeal of Kashmir's special status. The Kashmiri students issued a statement saying that under such circumstances, when the entire Kashmir valley is incommunicado, and the reports of illegal detention, torture and humiliation of common citizens are making international headlines, there is no meaning of talking to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

They said that if the government in New Delhi had not consulted them while deciding their political fate and had barred them from talking to their loved ones back home, by what moral right the UP Chief Minister had invited them to talk to him.

On the other hand, over 780 prominent Indian scientists, researchers and academicians from premier institutions, through two statements, have asked the Modi government to end the restrictions and communications blockade in occupied Kashmir.

The statements drew attention to the impact of the restrictions on academic institutions and condemned the snapping of communications and internet services in the occupied territory.