Erdogan gives nations food for though: Farooq Rehmani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has welcomed the speech of Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Kashmir and other burning world topics during the ongoing session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In a statement in Islamabad he said, the people of Kashmir are ever grateful to the Republic of Turkey and its President for focusing on the oldest Kashmir dispute that has been ignored despite dozens of Security Council resolutions to grant the right to self-determination and freedom to Kashmiris, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said, negligence of the Security Council had encouraged India to annex the IIOJK, dismember it, impose own laws, reorganize settler colonies, acquire land and change the Muslim majority character through a new domicile law.

He expressed serious concern that the killing, torturing and forcibly disappearing, prosecuting and putting the inhabitants of IIOJK in jails was continuing unabated but the UN had not come to rescue or stop India from playing open foul and fraud against the UN manifesto, Charter and the international resolutions.

In such dark conditions, the President Erdogan has raised a ray of hope for the subjugated Muslims of Kashmir which are fighting alone their battle of peace and freedom against the aggressive and unruly Indian state, he added.

He warned that the Kashmiri Muslim face additional danger of death and destruction as India was being led by an extremist Hindutva government for the first time in 72 years. He demanded an emergency world Kashmir Conference under the aegis of the UN to grant the right of self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.