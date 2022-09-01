EU Chief pays rich tribute to late Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) : Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed Thursday paid rich tribute to late Syed Ali Shah Gilani, the prominent Kashmiri leader for his life-long freedom struggle in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement reached here from the organization's Central office in Brussels, on Syed Ali Gilani's first death anniversary, he said, Ali Gilani spent his whole life under prolonged house arrest and detention in the IIOJK but never gave up his commitment to the right to self determination of the people of Kashmir.

Despite, hardships of Syed Ali Shah Gilani, his fearless devotion to the Kashmir cause was unparalleled.

He inspired three generations of Kashmiris in resisting the IIOJK.

He was a true voice and hero of the Kashmiris' struggle for self-determination, who never lost his ideological moorings for a single moment.

He never compromised on the cause of Kashmir and will be remembered for his unconditional love for Kashmir and its people.

He said, long detention and torture by Indian authorities could not force Ali Gilani to compromise as he was a fearless leader and remained resolute.

Ali said, we pray that may the Almighty grant Syed Ali Gilani the highest place in Jannah and give courage to the people of Kashmir to continue his great struggle.