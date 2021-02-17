UrduPoint.com
EU Envoys Visit To IIOJK Will Not Succeed To Hoodwink Int'l Community: APHC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 01:24 PM

All Parties Hurriyat Conference, (APHC) leaders and organisations Wednesday said the 'selected' visit of European Union envoys to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would not serve Indian designs to hoodwink international community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference, (APHC) leaders and organisations Wednesday said the 'selected' visit of European Union envoys to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would not serve Indian designs to hoodwink international community.

Reacting to the arranged visit of a selected group of European delegates they termed it an attempt by Modi-led fascist government to hush up its wrongdoings in the occupied territory.

Hurriyat leader Javed Ahmad Mir in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Modi government was playing a diplomatic and political circus to divert world attention from the miseries inflicted by the decades-long illegal occupation by India.

He urged the world to come forward in a big way for resolution of the Kashmir dispute, which is a nuclear flashpoint between India and Pakistan.

The spokesperson for Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, in a statement issued in Srinagar asked India to send representatives of international human rights organizations to occupied Jammu and Kashmir to assess the real situation if it is a true democracy.

The statement said that the Modi regime would not get anything from the visit of the European diplomats to Lake Dal and other recreational places of the occupied territory under tight military security.

The spokesperson said that such so-called visits would not affect the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir nor would it weaken the Kashmiris' resolve for freedom.

Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, vice chairman Tehreek-e-Istiqlal and Abdul Hameed, General Secretary, in a joint statement, termed the arrival of the European diplomats in Kashmir as a tragedy and said that the visit was a continuation of last year's tour when selected ambassadors of certain countries were sent to occupied Jammu and Kashmir in a vicious attempt to present a wrong picture of the situation to the international community.

The United Nations should send a neutral delegation to Jammu and Kashmir which is allowed to meet common people so that the world becomes aware of the real situation in Jammu and Kashmir, it added.

Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League in a statement hoped that the European diplomats would meet common people during their visit to the occupied territory to find out the painful truth of brutal repression and Indian state terrorism.

The party said it is an opportunity for the civilized and democratic world through these diplomats to feel the unfathomable pain and suffering of the Kashmiri people and to fulfill its moral and legal responsibilities under the UN Charter.

"The diplomats must seek free and uninhibited access to all areas and people of the occupied territory or else it would be yet another futile exercise apart from being an insult to the fettered people of the territory.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Chaiman Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom League in a statement here said that Indian establishment wants to rub salt on the wounds of the Kashmiris by arranging intelligence-guided tours of selected diplomats to the strangulated and besieged Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Kashmir as today has been choked and fragmented, where there is no free print or electronic media; political workers or their relatives are in jails, search operations and arrests are a ruthless routine practice.

