EU official Marie Arena briefed over Indian elements operating with impunity against innocent Kashmiris

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) : Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed has asked a high ranking European Official on Tuesday that the persons involved in human rights abuses in the Indian illegal occupied Kashmir (IIOC) should not be given impunity at all.

Chair of KC-EU talked to Marie Arena, the Chair of Human Rights Sub-Committee of European parliament after talking to reporters at the EU Parliament in Brussels, says a message released to the media here Tuesday night.

Ali Raza Syed updated the EU official about the latest situation of human rights in occupied Kashmir and urged that the Indian personnel involved in violations of human rights of should not be exempted from punitive actions.

Answering to Ali Raza Syed, the Chair of the Subcommittee Marie Arena said, we were totally not in favor of the impunity in all over the world.

Pierantonio PANZERI, Chair of Fight Impunity organization who is former chair of human rights sub-committee of EU parliament and Etienne BASSOT, Director Members' European Parliament Research Service (EPRS) were also present on the occasion.

Ali Raza Syed also urged the European authorities to use influence for early release of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, noted human rights' activist Khurram Parvez and other illegally detained Kashmiris by Indian authorities.

Ali Raza Syed also handed over a letter to Marie Arena and other European officials on the occasion. The letter revealed, how Indian security forces abused the human rights in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

The letter asked international community including Europe to prevent human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

Exposing the brief story of human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, the letter explained how India denied right to self determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

A large number of the Indian army and paramilitary forces were deployed in order to implement black laws and these forces committing the human rights violations by use of these inhuman laws in the occupied Valley, the letter stated.

The letter also mentioned EU parliament resolution of 2008 for condemning the mass killings identified by the mass graves discovered in the occupied Kashmir and UN High commissioner for human rights' report of 2019 on human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

The letter further said, the severe situation additionally erupted after the Indian act for revoking of special status of Jammu and Kashmir by removal of 370 and 35A from the Indian constitution. Ends/app/ahr