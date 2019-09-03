UrduPoint.com
European Committee Demands For Lifting Curfew In Occupied Kashmir

Tue 03rd September 2019 | 04:50 PM

The European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) has demanded the Indian government to immediately lift the 29-day curfew in Occupied Kashmir that has created humanitarian crisis in the Valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :The European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) has demanded the Indian government to immediately lift the 29-day curfew in Occupied Kashmir that has created humanitarian crisis in the Valley.

Expressing serious concern over the continued lockdown, suspension of all communication means and media blackout in the Muslim-majority region, the European Parliament strongly criticized India and condemned the Modi-led government for its brutal action that has brought life to standstill in the Valley, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Raising their voice for the oppressed Kashmiris, the Members also demanded India to begin dialogue with Pakistan, adding that the European Union (EU) and the European Parliament should issue a reactionary statement on the situation in Occupied Kashmir as soon as possible.

The EU meeting took place despite Indian efforts to get it canceled.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Brussels and met with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini.

According to reports, the Indian minister tried to scuttle efforts to raise the issue of Kashmir in the European Parliament but failed.

