UrduPoint.com

Event Held At Women College To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2022 | 02:35 PM

Event held at Women College to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Department of Geography, Government Postgraduate College for Women Noor Mahal Road Bahawalpur organized a function on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Department of Geography, Government Postgraduate College for Women Noor Mahal Road Bahawalpur organized a function on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day. Principal College Farzana Mohi-ud-Din, teachers, staff members, and students attended the event held to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Students delivered speeches in urdu and English to highlight the Kashmir issue.

At the end of the ceremony, Prof. Farzana Mohi-ud-Din, Head of the Institute, addressed the gathering.

She said that the Kashmir issue is a tragedy of the soul of Muslims and till Kashmir becomes independent, this grief will continue for us.

The ceremony ended with the national anthem.

Related Topics

Road Bahawalpur Women Muslim Event Government

Recent Stories

Time to end human tragedy in Occupied Kashmir: COA ..

Time to end human tragedy in Occupied Kashmir: COAS

14 minutes ago
 Digital entrepreneur Faisal Rana dominated the fie ..

Digital entrepreneur Faisal Rana dominated the field of digital marketing and go ..

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue its unflinching support for K ..

Pakistan to continue its unflinching support for Kashmiris: Ali Amin

57 seconds ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Lower Dir

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Lower Dir

59 seconds ago
 IUB to identify factors contributing to Bahawalpur ..

IUB to identify factors contributing to Bahawalpur's poor air quality

1 minute ago
 Bloomberg's False Reports of Russian Invasion Show ..

Bloomberg's False Reports of Russian Invasion Shows Danger of Aggressive Claims ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>