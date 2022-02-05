Event held at Women College to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Department of Geography, Government Postgraduate College for Women Noor Mahal Road Bahawalpur organized a function on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Department of Geography, Government Postgraduate College for Women Noor Mahal Road Bahawalpur organized a function on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day. Principal College Farzana Mohi-ud-Din, teachers, staff members, and students attended the event held to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Students delivered speeches in urdu and English to highlight the Kashmir issue.

At the end of the ceremony, Prof. Farzana Mohi-ud-Din, Head of the Institute, addressed the gathering.

She said that the Kashmir issue is a tragedy of the soul of Muslims and till Kashmir becomes independent, this grief will continue for us.

The ceremony ended with the national anthem.