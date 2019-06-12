UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Event In Brussels Opposes Modi-led De-limitation Plan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 08:05 PM

Event in Brussels opposes Modi-led de-limitation plan

Speakers at a welcome get together while opposing the Indian government's de-limitation plan have said that the move is aimed at abrogating Kashmir specific Articles 370 and 35-A to change the demographic composition of occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Speakers at a welcome get together while opposing the Indian government's de-limitation plan have said that the move is aimed at abrogating Kashmir specific Articles 370 and 35-A to change the demographic composition of occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the event was organized by MEP Professor Klaus Buchner in Brussels in honour of the newly elected parliamentarians in the European Parliament in collaboration with the Organization of Kashmir Coalition (OKC).

A number of other MEPs including Anna Michelle Assimakopoulou, Chris Davies, Bernhard Zimniok, Phil Bennion, MEPs advisors and assistants, parliamentary officials, policy advisors, Kashmiri representatives, heads of non-governmental organizations and journalists attended the function.

In his opening remarks, MEP Buchner highlighted the importance of the promotion and protection of human rights around the globe generally and in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) particularly.

He declared that in his capacity as MEP, he would work with all the stakeholders and the EP concerned committees to bring about peace and tranquility in J&K. He upheld that in any settlement negotiations, the genuine Kashmiri leadership must be engaged and the Kashmiris' aspirations about their political future are paramount.

Frank Schwalba-Hoth (former MEP and co-founder of German Greens), who moderated the event, laid emphasis upon keeping the European Parliament on the Kashmir issue consistently engaged as had been done in the past under the direction of Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo.

He expressed his delight to see that OKC is to resume that engagement with the European Union and in particular with the European Parliament. MEP Chris Davies, having been re-elected after five years gap, recalled the parliamentary work that was undertaken then including that of All Parliamentarians Group on Kashmir � European Parliament (APGK) engaging with all the principal stakeholders.

He hoped, together with other colleagues, an effective strategy on Kashmir is evolved ensuring that human suffering is reduced there and a peaceful resolution is forged.

Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl catalogued the gross human rights violations suffered by the people of Kashmir since the Modi government from 2014 under the Dovel doctrine. He reminded the audience that the Kashmir conflict was an internationally recognised conflict awaiting the Kashmiris right to self-determination.

In his conclusion, Prof Shawl recommended that "peace" is the way forward bearing in mind that the region is a nuclear flashpoint.

MEP Phil Bennion believes that it is crucial to move away from rhetoric positions on the Kashmir conflict and to concentrate on the "Practical Solution" that may generate the European Union's support. He commits himself to the Kashmiris human rights and their right to self-determination.

In his concluding remarks, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo urged the urgent attention and cooperation of MEPs to bring the Kashmiris' gross sufferings and their political dispensation, once again, to forefront of the EPs agenda.

Related Topics

India Resolution Parliament Nuclear German European Union Brussels Jammu May Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry to provide clean drinking water facility ..

7 minutes ago

President HSATI hopes Budget 2019-2020 to set dire ..

7 minutes ago

Lithuania's Shuklin has London Olympics medal stri ..

7 minutes ago

Court summons NAB IO for testimony

7 minutes ago

US Counterterrorism Envoy to Visit Turkey to Discu ..

7 minutes ago

Asfandyar Wali Khan voices concern over cut in hig ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.