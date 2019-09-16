Event in South Africa exposes Indian brutalities in IOJ&K

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The South Action, Kashmir Action Group (SAKAG) has organized an event at the Rose Park, Lenasia, South Africa to highlight the plight of the oppressed Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The Group also engaged a South African based solidarity movement, 'Palestine Solidarity Alliance" for highlighting the Kashmir issue, a press release on Monday said.

Chairman SAKAG, Salman Khan, on the occasion, mentioned the ongoing Indian aggression and brutalities in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the audience to raise their voices against these basic human rights violations and brutal acts of violence by the Indian army.

The Group also organized a photo exhibition including display of posters and banners highlighting the Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir. A large number of people attended the event.

While in the main event of Palestine Solidarity Alliance, Zwelivelile Mandela sitting member of ruling African National Congress (ANC) and grandson of Nelson Mandela, was the guest speaker.