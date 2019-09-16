UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Event In South Africa Exposes Indian Brutalities In IOJ&K

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:21 PM

Event in South Africa exposes Indian brutalities in IOJ&K

The South Action, Kashmir Action Group (SAKAG) has organized an event at the Rose Park, Lenasia, South Africa to highlight the plight of the oppressed Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The South Action, Kashmir Action Group (SAKAG) has organized an event at the Rose Park, Lenasia, South Africa to highlight the plight of the oppressed Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The Group also engaged a South African based solidarity movement, 'Palestine Solidarity Alliance" for highlighting the Kashmir issue, a press release on Monday said.

Chairman SAKAG, Salman Khan, on the occasion, mentioned the ongoing Indian aggression and brutalities in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the audience to raise their voices against these basic human rights violations and brutal acts of violence by the Indian army.

The Group also organized a photo exhibition including display of posters and banners highlighting the Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir. A large number of people attended the event.

While in the main event of Palestine Solidarity Alliance, Zwelivelile Mandela sitting member of ruling African National Congress (ANC) and grandson of Nelson Mandela, was the guest speaker.

Related Topics

India Army Palestine Nelson Mandela Salman Khan Jammu Alliance South Africa Congress Event

Recent Stories

Moscow Believes Syria's Integrity to Be Fully Rest ..

4 minutes ago

Next Astana-Format Consultations on Syria to Be He ..

4 minutes ago

Rouhani on Drone Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities: Y ..

4 minutes ago

Niamey residents flee after the worst floods in 50 ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan, AJK's people never accept revocation of ..

9 minutes ago

Multan Sukkur Motorway to be opened after removal ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.