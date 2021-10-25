Events chalked out to observe 'Black Day' on Oct 27

A deluge of programmes, activities and events had been planned to observe the 'Black Day' on October 27 to condemn the illegal occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :A deluge of programmes, activities and events had been planned to observe the 'Black Day' on October 27 to condemn the illegal occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to a statement of Sindh Information department, the black day was observed every year in Pakistan to protest the Indian forces occupation and atrocities, which were in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions. A number of events would be organized to mark the Black Day.