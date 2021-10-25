UrduPoint.com

Events Chalked Out To Observe 'Black Day' On Oct 27

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

Events chalked out to observe 'Black Day' on Oct 27

A deluge of programmes, activities and events had been planned to observe the 'Black Day' on October 27 to condemn the illegal occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :A deluge of programmes, activities and events had been planned to observe the 'Black Day' on October 27 to condemn the illegal occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to a statement of Sindh Information department, the black day was observed every year in Pakistan to protest the Indian forces occupation and atrocities, which were in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions. A number of events would be organized to mark the Black Day.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Protest United Nations Jammu October

Recent Stories

KPT shipping movements report 25 Oct 2021

KPT shipping movements report 25 Oct 2021

2 minutes ago
 DC pays surprise visit to Govt Islamia High School ..

DC pays surprise visit to Govt Islamia High School No. 4, Liaquat Bagh

2 minutes ago
 First-ever Girls Cadet College Turbat to be functi ..

First-ever Girls Cadet College Turbat to be functional next year

2 minutes ago
 De Jong suffers Clasico thigh injury

De Jong suffers Clasico thigh injury

4 minutes ago
 EU medicines agency starts review of Merck oral Co ..

EU medicines agency starts review of Merck oral Covid drug

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to maintain bilateral, long term ..

Pakistan desires to maintain bilateral, long term multi-domain ties with Canada: ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.