Every time New Delhi dirty ploys met with disgraceful failures: IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Siddiqi, while reacting to circulation of certain letters on social media attributed to APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, has termed it the handiwork of Indian agencies, which are spreading such stuff to satisfy their make-believe world.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Bilal Siddiqi in a statement issued in Srinagar said New Delhi and its agencies have hatched countless conspiracies to create wedge between different segments of freedom movement. But every time these dirty ploys met with disgraceful failures.

He said that Syed Ali Gilani is an epitome of courage, steadfastness, farsightedness and resistance. He said attribution of such flimsy stuff to such a great leader speaks volumes about these agencies' wicked designs to create a rift between Kashmiri people and their leadership.

Bilal said "this is not first attempts on part of such agencies but during last more than three decades of the resistance against illegal Indian occupation.

Pro-freedom people of Jammu Kashmir are mature enough to understand such nefarious designs and are able enough to frustrate them, he added.