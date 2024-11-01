Ex AJK PM Farooq Haider, VCs of MUST, Women University Bagh, call on AJK President

Former Prime Minister of AJK Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Friday called on Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal capital and discussed issues of mutual interest

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Former Prime Minister of AJK Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Friday called on Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal capital and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Vice Chancellor of the State-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology Brigadier (retd) Dr.

Muhammad Younis Javed and Vice Chancellor of Women University Bagh Prof. Dr. Abdul Hameed, also held separate meetings with the AJK President. The Vice Chancellor of the AJK-based public sector universities briefed him about the issues relating to their respective universities.

The President, Barrister Chaudhry, directed the VCs to use all their energies to improve the quality of education in the universities in line with the needs of the modern era.

