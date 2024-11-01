Ex AJK PM Farooq Haider, VCs Of MUST, Women University Bagh, Call On AJK President
Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 09:56 PM
Former Prime Minister of AJK Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Friday called on Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal capital and discussed issues of mutual interest
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Former Prime Minister of AJK Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Friday called on Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal capital and discussed issues of mutual interest.
Vice Chancellor of the State-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology Brigadier (retd) Dr.
Muhammad Younis Javed and Vice Chancellor of Women University Bagh Prof. Dr. Abdul Hameed, also held separate meetings with the AJK President. The Vice Chancellor of the AJK-based public sector universities briefed him about the issues relating to their respective universities.
The President, Barrister Chaudhry, directed the VCs to use all their energies to improve the quality of education in the universities in line with the needs of the modern era.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Brick prices in Mirpurkhas set for overhaul as committee forms
Planning Minister reviews progress on transfer of Pak-PWD projects
Female drug peddler sentenced to 9 years’ imprisonment
Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO
Senate celebrates Diwali with cake-cutting ceremony hosted by Acting Chairman
Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan granted bail in October 5 protest cases
Quetta dwellers praise beefed-up cleanliness operation in Quetta
No Urgency for 27th Amendment: Advisor on Legal Affairs
ECC approves supplementary grants, allows PASSCO to allocate wheat
Police arrange training for women self-defence
Boeing again raises offer to end strike, union to vote Monday
DG Archeology visits Ali Mardan's tomb
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK President calls for a unified stand among Muslims seeking early settlement of Kashmir, Palestin ..1 day ago
-
AJK President urges Kashmiri expatriates to use influence to raise Kashmir cause at international le ..3 days ago
-
AJK President urges UK Kashmiris to intensify efforts for Kashmir cause4 days ago
-
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history7 days ago
-
Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welfare of humanity7 days ago
-
AJK President calls for unified stance on Kashmir issue7 days ago
-
Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in getting IIOJK territory freed from Indian unlawful occ ..9 days ago
-
AJK Police equipped with the latest fast-moving 19-vehicle fleet9 days ago
-
AJK President urges UK-based overseas Kashmiris to expose Indian brutalities inflicted on innocent ..9 days ago
-
AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge11 days ago
-
Kashmir Council EU condemns India’s involvement in terrorism in Canada14 days ago
-
Sport infrastructure would be developed soon in AJK Secretary Sports15 days ago