Ex AJK President Ghazi e Millat Sardar Ibrahim Khan remembered on his,18th death anniversary

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) : , Rich tributes were paid to the founding president of AJK Ghazi e Millat Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan on his 18th death anniversary on Saturday with a pledge to carry forward his mission to get Occupied Kashmir liberated from Indian shackles bringing the Kashmiris indigenous freedom struggle to its logical end.

President Masood said Ghazi Millat, a son of soil was an epoch-making hero of Kashmir and Pakistan for leading a war to get his people liberated from the brutal rule of Maharaja and adoption of historic resolutions at his Aabi Guzer residence in occupied Srinagar on July 19, 1947 demanding Kashmir's accession to Pakistan.

"Sardar Ibrahim was great constitutionalist and firm believer of rule of law.

He will be remembered and admired as great leader because of his high ideals, strong commitment and his politics based on principles," Masood Khan said.

Sardar Masood Khan, who was 27th successor of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, continued that the Kashmiri nation will remain indebted to him, and will never forget his role in the liberation war of 1947 as well as his political services as president of liberated territory.

Sardar Ibrahim, President Masood said, is a beacon light for the freedom fighters. He added that the mission started by Sardar Ibrahim and his colleagues offering great sacrifices is still incomplete, and we will have to gear up our efforts to complete this mission.