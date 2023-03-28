Exiled Kashmiri businessman urges world to stop India from anti-Kashmiri designs in IIOJK

Exiled Kashmiri businessman Dr Mubeen Shah has said that if there was a delay in stopping India in its increased anti-Kashmiri designs in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), there would be Kashmir but without Kashmiris

MIRPUR (AJK), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ): Exiled Kashmiri businessman Dr Mubeen Shah has said that if there was a delay in stopping India in its increased anti-Kashmiri designs in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), there would be Kashmir but without Kashmiris.

In an exclusive interview with APP on Tuesday from Istanbul, he warned that time was running out.

Dr Mubeen, who is also the former president of Jammu Kashmir Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said, "Jammu and Kashmir people are looking for early settlement of Kashmir issue through the United Nations besides the international criminal court and the international court of Justice." While referring to a joint communique, which was issued by the OIC Contact Group in Jammu and Kashmir, in Islamabad on March 22 last year, he said the communique, among other things, had contained the action plan, which he would like to point out in their bilateral engagements with India. The forum raised the Kashmir dispute to advance a peaceful resolution in accordance with UNSC resolutions committing to the grant of Kashmiris birth right of self-determination, he added.

Dr Shah called upon the OIC to ensure the implementation of its other decisions taken in the above moot including conducting visits at the level of permanent representatives to asses the first-hand information about the prevailing situation in the Jammu and Kashmir state on both sides of the Line of Control, he urged.

To a question, Dr Shah also fully endorsed the demand to constitute a panel of international eminent personalities with a view to exploring legal, political, and diplomatic avenues for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute; monitoring, raising awareness, advocating, and highlighting the dispute in its various dimensions in line with their respective mandates.

The exiled IIOJK entrepreneur said, "We desire until and unless we go to the jugular and that is in the present world order the action of sanctions which is what America and Europe are putting on Russia without any unanimous resolution of the UN while as in our case, there is a clear cut resolution on Kashmir, not being implemented for the last 75 years", he added.

Dr Shah lambasted the world bigwigs for their alleged double standard vis-a-vis treating the unresolved international disputes and said, "Our freedom fighters are called terrorists while people are encouraged to go to Ukraine to fight Russia and are called freedom fighters", he maintained.

He sought immediate implementation of a grant of early relief to Kashmiris who are in the OIC countries to safeguard them from any action by India if they do activism for Kashmir.

Dr Shah also strongly demanded the implementation of the possibility of giving relief in form of citizenship or permanent residency to Kashmiris who are in need of the same.

He suggested grant of jobs to Kashmiris in the OIC member countries, by giving a special dispensation to people from the occupied valley.

Dr Mubeen, one of the authors of the idea of the advent of cross-LoC bus and trade service in 2008, demanded grant of financial relief by providing scholarships to deserving students in various fields within their country as well as European and American universities.

He also supported the demand to allow Kashmiris to educate the people of these countries regarding the Kashmir issue from the right perspective � by facilitating the setting up of a Kashmir House type of facility to promote the centuries-old Kashmiri culture, arts and crafts as well as the political aspects of Kashmir.

India, Dr Shah said, was on a major propaganda offensive to convince the world that its brutal occupation and repression in the held valley are part of the epic battle against Muslim terrorism�an epic battle that was completely manufactured to justify war, occupation, and genocide", he categorically said.

"We need to fight for this in all its manifestations and at every forum", he urged.

ICCPR (The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights is a multilateral treaty adopted by United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2200A (XXI) on 16 December 1966 and in force from 23 March 1976 in accordance with Article 49 of the covenant", he underlined.

"The laws of PSA, UAPA, and Sedition laws applied by India need to be studied by this moot/meeting in regard to a contravention of the ICCPR," he concluded.