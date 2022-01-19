UrduPoint.com

Existence Of Jammu And Kashmir Is In Danger Under BJP: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Existence of Jammu and Kashmir is in danger under BJP: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti in IIOJK said that the existence of Jammu and Kashmir is in danger under the rule of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti in IIOJK said that the existence of Jammu and Kashmir is in danger under the rule of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti said the BJP led government has turned entire IIOJK into a laboratory where experiments are conducted on daily basis.

"Our youth have been pushed into hopelessness. They (BJP) have connived with big corporate houses and industrialists to exploit and loot the resources of Jammu and Kashmir.

Big corporate houses coming to J&K are hiring people from outside while our unemployed youth are moving from pillar to post for livelihood.

They want us to become so poor that we become totally dependent on other states," the PDP President said.

Related Topics

Poor Jammu Post Media Mufti From Government

Recent Stories

Haripur police killed two alleged robbers in encou ..

Haripur police killed two alleged robbers in encounter

1 minute ago
 Forces Interested in Power Seizure Took Advantage ..

Forces Interested in Power Seizure Took Advantage of Kazakh Protests - Russian D ..

1 minute ago
 Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise A ..

Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan government

1 minute ago
 Russian Ecology Chief Arrives in Yakutia to Prepar ..

Russian Ecology Chief Arrives in Yakutia to Prepare Region for Seasonal Wildfire ..

1 minute ago
 PIDE 'Street Vending' conference on Thursday

PIDE 'Street Vending' conference on Thursday

11 minutes ago
 Militants Who Gained Experience in Hot Spots Parto ..

Militants Who Gained Experience in Hot Spots Partook in Kazakh Unrest - Russian ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.