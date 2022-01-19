Existence of Jammu and Kashmir is in danger under BJP: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti in IIOJK said that the existence of Jammu and Kashmir is in danger under the rule of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti said the BJP led government has turned entire IIOJK into a laboratory where experiments are conducted on daily basis.

"Our youth have been pushed into hopelessness. They (BJP) have connived with big corporate houses and industrialists to exploit and loot the resources of Jammu and Kashmir.

Big corporate houses coming to J&K are hiring people from outside while our unemployed youth are moving from pillar to post for livelihood.

They want us to become so poor that we become totally dependent on other states," the PDP President said.