Expats play vibrant role for highlighting Kashmir issue: AJK President Sardar Masood Khan

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said Pakistani-Kashmiri Diaspora community is playing a positive role in highlighting Kashmir dispute in their respective countries of adoption

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said Pakistani-Kashmiri Diaspora community is playing a positive role in highlighting Kashmir dispute in their respective countries of adoption.He was talking to a delegation of Pak-Kashmiri Diaspora community led by Chairman Empire Trading Corporation & Group of Companies Naeem Malik Prince in Islamabad.

He said the role played by the Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates particularly those settled in US and Europe following August 5 actions of the Indian government regarding occupied Kashmir, is highly appreciable.Members of the delegation including Naeem Malik, Sardar Zarif, and Nadeem Khokhar while apprising the AJK president of their activities related to Kashmir, said the Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates stand by their brethren in occupied Kashmir in this hour of distress.