UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Expats Play Vibrant Role For Highlighting Kashmir Issue: AJK President Sardar Masood Khan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 02:02 PM

Expats play vibrant role for highlighting Kashmir issue: AJK President Sardar Masood Khan

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said Pakistani-Kashmiri Diaspora community is playing a positive role in highlighting Kashmir dispute in their respective countries of adoption

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said Pakistani-Kashmiri Diaspora community is playing a positive role in highlighting Kashmir dispute in their respective countries of adoption.He was talking to a delegation of Pak-Kashmiri Diaspora community led by Chairman Empire Trading Corporation & Group of Companies Naeem Malik Prince in Islamabad.

He said the role played by the Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates particularly those settled in US and Europe following August 5 actions of the Indian government regarding occupied Kashmir, is highly appreciable.Members of the delegation including Naeem Malik, Sardar Zarif, and Nadeem Khokhar while apprising the AJK president of their activities related to Kashmir, said the Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates stand by their brethren in occupied Kashmir in this hour of distress.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Europe Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Government

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah leaks become top trend on social media

10 minutes ago

Pakistan women's cricket in 2019

13 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to achieve dig ..

7 minutes ago

S.Korea's headline inflation hits record low in 20 ..

7 minutes ago

Tibet's civil aviation receives over 5 mln passeng ..

7 minutes ago

Taiwan reports warmest year in over 7 decades

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.