Experts doubt decision to declare Corona as epidemic in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Indian authorities in Indian Occupied Kashmir have declared coronavirus as an epidemic, and surveillance personnel have been authorized to enter any premises to look for suspects infected with the coronavirus.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the move is, however, seen by many as a tactic of Modi-led Indian regime to imprison more and more Kashmiri youth in the name of novel disease.

The presence of a suspect will be treated as hazardous for public safety. Any person found infected can be put in "institutional quarantine facility" or an "isolation facility." "Such persons are bound to cooperate and render all possible assistance to facilitate such surveillance, inspection, inquiry and examination," reads the notification of Health and Medical education Department issued by the Indian authorities.

The surveillance personnel have been authorized to put suspects in home quarantine or escort them to hospitals for isolation.

Whosoever disobeys an order or obstructs the functions, duties, and responsibility enshrined upon any authority under these regulations, will be deemed to have committed an offence under section 188 of Indian Penal Code.

Political experts who have a close look on Indian machinations in occupied Kashmir fear that under the cover of anti-corona alert the authorities may pick up any Kashmiri youth and put him in jails to be set up in the name of quarantine centers to ward off international criticism.