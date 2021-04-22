UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fai Appeals To Guterres To Push For Exercise By Kashmiris Of Their UNSC-pledged Right Of Self-determination

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:43 PM

Fai appeals to Guterres to push for exercise by Kashmiris of their UNSC-pledged right of self-determination

A prominent Kashmiri leader has appealed to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to take urgent steps to enable Kashmiri people to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination, as pledged to them in the 1948 UN Security Council resolution, in a bid to resolve the Kashmir dispute

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :A prominent Kashmiri leader has appealed to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to take urgent steps to enable Kashmiri people to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination, as pledged to them in the 1948 UN Security Council resolution, in a bid to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

In a statement marking the 73rd anniversary of the resolution number 47, which stipulated a UN-supervised plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, secretary-general of the Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum, an advocacy group, warned that the decades-old dispute would persist as long as India continues to occupy the region.

Resolution 47 of 21 April 1948 was the first UN Security Council resolution to outline measures for a free and impartial plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. The resolution provided for the appointment of a Plebiscite Administrator to carry out the task. Subsequent resolutions of 13 August 1948 and 5 January 1949 elaborated on the guidelines provided by Resolution 47.

"They (the resolutions) thus constitute a binding and solemn international agreement about the settlement of the Kashmir dispute," Fai said.

"We appeal to the United Nations Secretary General � the custodian of the human rights � to provide the leadership in protecting the human and political rights of the people of Kashmir; and use his influence to enable them to exercise their inherent right to self-determination.

" Fai warned that Kashmir cannot be ignored, for no other reason than that the conflict there has gone on for 73 years and seems destined to continue as long as the Indian armed forces continue to occupy the region.

"The potential for genocide is very real and massive killings have already occurred in the past," he said. The tens of thousands of people who have been killed along with vast human rights abuses seem to go on without end, he added, noting that the UN high Commissioner on Human Rights has recommended an independent, impartial and international mission to visit Kashmir.

"Of course," Fai said, "The Indian government continues to ignore such calls for investigation, because it believes that such ruthless tactics are the only way to deal with opposition to its policies.

"But such policies are almost a guarantee that yet another great tragedy in the UN's history will occur."The Kashmir issue, he added, had caused agony to the Kashmiri people as well as to Pakistan and India itself, and underscored the need for the resolution of Kashmir dispute on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World United Nations Visit Jammu January April August Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

5 seconds ago

LHC grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif in money launder ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares finish higher 22 april 2021

2 minutes ago

PAL to organize online Naatia "Mushahira" tomorrow ..

2 minutes ago

Myanmar Military Gov't Says Ex-Ruling National Lea ..

2 minutes ago

US Drone Scouts Crimean Borders Ahead of Russian M ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.