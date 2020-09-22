UrduPoint.com
Fai Hails Erdogan's Support To Kashmir Cause, Says It Gives Hope To People

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 11:02 PM

Fai hails Erdogan's support to Kashmir cause, says it gives hope to people

A prominent Kashmiri leader has welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's strong support to the cause of Kashmir, saying his speech in the UN General Assembly was "true reflection" of the aspirations of Kashmiri people

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A prominent Kashmiri leader has welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's strong support to the cause of Kashmir, saying his speech in the UN General Assembly was "true reflection" of the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

"His (Erdogan's) words today at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly have become source of inspiration and given hope to millions of hopeless people of the region," Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, secretary-general of the Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum, said in a statement issues soon after the Turkish leader spoke to world leaders through video-link.

He also noted that President Erdogan's call for a multilateral dialogue was consistent with the statement made the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Ambassador Volkan Bozkir, a veteran Turkish diplomat, who said that "Multilateralism is not an option, but a necessity." "The vision of President Erdogan needs to be pursued by the United Nations - the engagement of a multilateral effort -- one or two permanent members of the Security Council along with India, Pakistan, Kashmiri leadership and Turkey," Fai added.

