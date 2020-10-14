UrduPoint.com
Fai Welcomes PM's Aide's Stance On Kashmir Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 02:15 PM

Fai welcomes PM's aide's stance on Kashmir dispute

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :A prominent Kashmiri leader Wednesday welcomed a statement by a senior aide of Prime Minister Imran khan that Kashmiris must be a part of any talks between India and Pakistan on the decades-old Kashmir dispute.

"The only thing that matters is the wishes of the people of Kashmir," Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary-General of the Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum, said while commenting on the statement by Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security, in which he underscored the role of Kashmiris in India-Pakistan talks.

Dr. Yusuf was interviewed by senior Indian journalist Karan Thapar on Kashmir and a host of other issues in a rare cross-border discussion, the first since India's move in August last year to annul Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

"The people of Kashmir will welcome any talks between India and Pakistan as long as the genuine leadership of the people of Jammu & Kashmir is the part of process of negotiations," Dr. Fai said, adding that tripartite parleys were the only way to resolve the Kashmir issue.

"They (Kashmiris) maintain this constructive position, despite the outrage caused and the indescribable suffering inflicted on them, by the barbarities of the Indian occupation forces," Dr. Fai said.

"The people of Kashmir want to emphasize that as the dispute involves three parties � Government of India, Government of Pakistan and the people of Kashmir, who are the most directly affected, any attempt to strike a deal between two parties without the association of the third, will fail to yield a credible settlement.

"The contemporary history of South Asia is abundantly clear that bilateral efforts have never met with success. The agreement between India and pro-India Kashmiri leaders, like Sheikh Abdullah, failed because they sought to bypass Pakistan." "Similarly," he added, "the agreements between India and Pakistan -- the Tashkent Declaration and the Simla Agreement -- failed because they sought to bypass the Kashmiri leadership.

"All these attempts served only to prolong the dispute, leaving the basic issue unsettled and preserved the stalemate." Mere holding of talks between India and Pakistan will not defuse the situation, Dr. Fai said, adding that during the 72 years history of the dispute, India has always used the fa�ade of talks to evade a settlement and ease internal or external pressures.

Noting that India was currently in confrontation with China and Pakistan, the Kashmiri leader hoped that the Indian Government's message to Pakistan "for a desire to have a conversation" was not part of its traditional diversionary tactics.

The policy that aims at merely defusing the situation has not paid in the past, nor it is likely to do so now, the Kashmiri leader said.

