Faisal Javed condoles sad demise of Syed Ali Gillani

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday expressed condolence over the death of Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Ali Gillani.

In a condolence message on twitter, he prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and gave strength to his family to bear this loss with fortitude.

'He was an iconic freedom leader and led Kashmiris' struggle for right to self-determination with great resilience and courage', he said.