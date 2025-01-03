Open Menu

Fake Peer Arrested In Mirpur AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 10:31 PM

Fake peer arrested in Mirpur AJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Mirpur-AJK subdivision authorities here on Friday arrested a fake peer dismantling his illegally constructed roadside "darbar" near famous Lakha Singh More on Chachiyaan Road, about 08 km away in the outskirts of Mirpur city, official sources said.

On the special directives of Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz, a special raiding team headed by Assistant Commissioner Mirpur Raja Zahid Hussain and Tehsildar Chaudhry Imran Yousaf stormed against an illegally occupied roadside state-owned land, taking immediate, stringent action against a fake peer who had constructed an unauthorized darbar and encroached upon the Burbalb Road near the Lakha Singh turn, a district administration spokesman told APP here Friday evening.

 

"The fake peer, identified as Imran son of Asghar Khan, caste Jatt, resident of village Raaraa, sub Division Islamgarh of Mirpur district, was arrested from the site and whisked to the police van for shifting to the Afzalpur police station, where cases under concerned sections have been registered against the arrested accused," Tehsildar Mirpur sub division Ch. Imran Yousaf told APP when contacted this evening. 

The raiding team vacated the illegally occupied public land, removing the unauthorized "Darbar," besides confiscating the utensils and equipment allegedly used for construction of the alleged unlawful Darbar, Imran Yousaf said while responding to a question. 

Further investigations are in progress, he added.

