Fake Peer Arrested In Mirpur AJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 10:31 PM
Mirpur-AJK subdivision authorities here on Friday arrested a fake peer dismantling his illegally constructed roadside "darbar" near famous Lakha Singh More on Chachiyaan Road, about 08 km away in the outskirts of Mirpur city, official sources said
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Mirpur-AJK subdivision authorities here on Friday arrested a fake peer dismantling his illegally constructed roadside "darbar" near famous Lakha Singh More on Chachiyaan Road, about 08 km away in the outskirts of Mirpur city, official sources said.
On the special directives of Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz, a special raiding team headed by Assistant Commissioner Mirpur Raja Zahid Hussain and Tehsildar Chaudhry Imran Yousaf stormed against an illegally occupied roadside state-owned land, taking immediate, stringent action against a fake peer who had constructed an unauthorized darbar and encroached upon the Burbalb Road near the Lakha Singh turn, a district administration spokesman told APP here Friday evening.
"The fake peer, identified as Imran son of Asghar Khan, caste Jatt, resident of village Raaraa, sub Division Islamgarh of Mirpur district, was arrested from the site and whisked to the police van for shifting to the Afzalpur police station, where cases under concerned sections have been registered against the arrested accused," Tehsildar Mirpur sub division Ch. Imran Yousaf told APP when contacted this evening.
The raiding team vacated the illegally occupied public land, removing the unauthorized "Darbar," besides confiscating the utensils and equipment allegedly used for construction of the alleged unlawful Darbar, Imran Yousaf said while responding to a question.
Further investigations are in progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condemns attack on HDP’s Chief Kha ..
Boundary wall of housing scheme reconstructed on tribunal's order
Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in every sector: Pervaiz Malik
MQM-P demands appointment of CEO HESCO
Turkish envoy visits IPO-Pakistan to discuss future cooperation
Uzbek Ambassador vows to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan
ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversary today
Five wanted in triple murder netted
NA speaker calls Pakistan’s UNSC seat a diplomatic milestone
PEC launches Young Engineers National Forum to empower future leaders
ADB, SECP collaborate to enhance gender diversity in non-banking Sector
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Fake peer arrested in Mirpur AJK3 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to observe right to self-determination day on Jan 5, reminding UN of its responsibility1 day ago
-
AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club2 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq seeks more vibrant role for Kashmiri expatri ..2 days ago
-
AJK Union of Columnists formed: Core Committee elects all office bearers unopposed2 days ago
-
Britain Lord calls on AJK PM, assures to raise Kashmir issue3 days ago
-
JKLF (Y) remembers Shaheed Prof Abdul Ahad Wani on his martyrdom anniversary3 days ago
-
50 outlaws arrested as inter-provincial robbers, drug paddlers gangs busted3 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry asks diaspora to raise HR a ..4 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association (AJK SCBA) tables various proposals before CJP6 days ago
-
Two killed, Two injured as tourists' car fell into Neelum river in AJK8 days ago
-
Young Dr. Adnan Marghub inducted as President Pakistan Dental Association, AJK Chapter8 days ago