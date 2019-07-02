UrduPoint.com
Families Of Four Missing Students From Sopore Seek Help

Tue 02nd July 2019

Families of four missing students from Sopore seek help

In Indian Held Kashmir, four boys including two cousins are missing in Baramulla district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :In Indian Held Kashmir, four boys including two cousins are missing in Baramulla district.

Furkan Tariq Parimoo, his cousin Ayan Amin Parmoo, Athar Ahad and Faheem Farooq went missing from their homes on Sunday in Doabgah area of Sopore in the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Ayan Amin is class 12th student while the rest are studying in class 10th and 11th. "My son Furkan left on Sunday.

He said I will return from the nearby ground soon. We prepared lunch and put table cloth for meal; however, hours passed he did not return," said Tabasum Begum, mother of Furkan.

While seeking help for their return, Begum said the boys are in their tender age.

"I appeal to all kindly people to help in return of our missing siblings. We are devastated. Please help us," she said.

The families of the missing boys filed a report at Sopore police station.

