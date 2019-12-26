UrduPoint.com
Families Seek Release Of Detained Hurriyat Leaders IOK

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 01:17 PM

The families of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, in Indian occupied Kashmir, have demanded immediate release of their relatives on health grounds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The families of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, in Indian occupied Kashmir, have demanded immediate release of their relatives on health grounds.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the family of 80-year-old Hurriyat leader Dr Ghulam Mohammad Hubi, talking to media persons in Srinagar, said that Dr Hubi's health condition had been deteriorating in Srinagar Central Jail and demanded his immediate release.

The family said that he was arrested on August 5 from his residence, adding that his son Tasaduq Hubi has met him on Tuesday in jail and said that his health conditions was deteriorating day by day.

Meanwhile, the family members of Hurriyat activist, Fayaz Ahmad Zargar have also demanded his release as his health condition is not good.

Talking to media persons in Srinagar, they said that the detainees were not giving proper medical facility in the prison and demanded their immediate release.

