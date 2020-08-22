UrduPoint.com
Family Members Of Missing PhD Scholar Hold Demonstration In Srinagar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 02:43 PM

The family members of a missing PhD scholar, Hilal Ahmed, held another demonstration in Srinagar in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to seek his whereabouts

According to Kashmir Media Service, the family members protesting at Press Enclave said that it had been more than two months since Hilal went missing.

They said that Hilal's mysterious disappearance had made them apprehensive about his safety.

The 27-year-old Hilal Ahmed, a resident of Bemina area of Srinagar, went missing after he went for trekking in Gangabal Lake along with his friends on June 14 this year. Though all his friends returned home, but Hilal didn't. Since then, Hilal's relatives have been moving from pillar to post to seek his whereabouts. They have been protesting every week to seek his whereabouts.

