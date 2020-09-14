Family of missing scholar stages protest in Srinagar

The family members of a missing scholar staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by demanding a fair probe into the disappearance of Hilal Ahmed Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The family members of a missing scholar staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by demanding a fair probe into the disappearance of Hilal Ahmed Dar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Hilal Ahmed Dar from Bemina area of Srinagar, who was pursuing PhD, went missing on June 14 during a trekking expedition to high altitude Naranag in the Ganderbal district. While his four other friends returned home the same evening, but Dar did not. The family said that Dar was an honest, dedicated and a responsible person.

Police had claimed that Dar has joined militancy, a claim vehemently refuted by the family.

The family members emerged in Press Enclave Srinagar on Sunday and staged a peaceful protest, demanding a probe by a neutral agency into the missing incident.

Nisar Ahmed, the maternal uncle of Hilal Ahmed told media that they had spent over Rs 1,00,000 to trace the missing scholar. "We even offered cash to trekkers but so for they are unable to find missing scholar," he added.

"We die every day in his absence and that moment is very painful for us when any news of any dead body found in any area reaches us," Nisar added.