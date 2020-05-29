UrduPoint.com
Family Visits Grave Of Burhan Koka After A Month In IOK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:23 PM

Family visits grave of Burhan Koka after a month in IOK

Family members of martyred, Burhan Koka, visited his grave in Sonmarg area of Ganderbal district to offer Fateha after a month in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Family members of martyred, Burhan Koka, visited his grave in Sonmarg area of Ganderbal district to offer Fateha after a month in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops had martyred the youth, Burhan Koka, along two others during a cordon and search operation launched by Indian troops in his native Melhora village in Shopian on April 28, this year.

The occupation authorities did not hand over the bodies of Burhan Koka and his associates to their families and buried them in an Indian Army-run graveyard in Sonmarg area of Ganderbal district.

Media reports said that nine family members of Burhan Koka, including two children, visited the graveyard and offered Fateha on his grave.

It is to mention here that under an inhuman practice, Indian authorities are now denying the bodies of the martyred youth to their families and burying them in the Indian Army-managed graveyards far away from their native areas. The move is aimed at preventing people from participating in huge numbers in the funerals of the martyred youth and to prevent anti-India demonstrations against their killings.

