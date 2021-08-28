UrduPoint.com

Farooq Abdullah Bemoans Public Fear Over Travelling To IIOJK

Sat 28th August 2021 | 12:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has bemoaned that the people are afraid of travelling to the territory due to security concerns in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing a function in Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah said though the territory is deemed as paradise on earth but people still fear travelling to it, Kashmir Media Services reported.

He regretted that due to security situation in IIOJK, people avoid travelling to the territory fearing whether they will go back alive or not.

