Farooq Abdullah Demands Release Of People Detained In IOK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 08:48 PM

Farooq Abdullah demands release of people detained in IOK

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah Tuesday demanded unconditional release of all those detained or arrested after New Delhi stripped Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370, the party said, a day after its delegation met the leader for the first time after his detention,in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :National Conference President Farooq Abdullah Tuesday demanded unconditional release of all those detained or arrested after New Delhi stripped Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370, the party said, a day after its delegation met the leader for the first time after his detention,in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service a party spokesperson said in Srinagar that Mr Abdullah also told the delegation that the people of the Kashmir have voiced their disapproval over the revocation of the Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation by protesting in a peaceful manner.

A 15-member delegation met Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah on Sunday, the first time since their detention. Among the demands put forth by the leaders is release of all political detainees, traders, civil society members, arrested on false grounds, the spokesman said.

They also demanded release of all students and children arrested and put under detention in various jails or police stations, he added.

